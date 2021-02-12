Lincoln Project backers consider cutting off donations in wake of misconduct allegations

In this Jan. 20, 2016 file photo, John Weaver is shown on a campaign bus in Bow, N.H. The Lincoln Project was launched in November 2019 as a super PAC that allowed its leaders to raise and spend unlimited sums of money.

The Lincoln Project, the group of conservative operatives that made a splash with viral ads targeting former President Trump, is at risk of losing financial support after one of its founders was accused of sexual misconduct.

Several wealthy donors are considering cutting off their backing for the organization, according to people close to these financiers. They are paying especially close attention to the results of an external investigation into whether other leaders knew about co-founder John Weaver's alleged harassment of several men, these people added.

Several of the people close to the donors declined to be named because they were concerned about retribution by Lincoln Project leaders and their allies.

Despite numerous reports to the contrary, the Lincoln Project – whose original members include late Sen. John McCain's 2008 presidential campaign boss Steve Schmidt, author and former George H. W. Bush campaign advisor Rick Wilson and conservative lawyer George Conway – has denied it was aware of any allegations of misconduct against Weaver until just recently. The group condemned Weaver's behavior on Jan. 31.

Weaver told the New York Times in January that he was a closeted gay man and that he's "truly sorry to these men and everyone and for letting so many people down."

The Lincoln Project said Thursday that it is "retaining a best-in-class outside professional to review Mr. Weaver's tenure with the organization and to establish both accountability and best practices going forward for The Lincoln Project."

The FBI is investigating the allegations against Weaver, as well, according to independent journalist Yashar Ali, who cited sources claiming to be contacted by agents.

The Lincoln Project did not respond to CNBC's follow up requests for comment.

The group will need continued financial support if it intends to keep pursuing its stated mission to target pro-Trump politicians and the former president. Reportedly, the group has been looking to form a media business. It already has a live online show called "LPTV." A representative from United Talent Agency, which reportedly had been in talks to build out the group's media presence, did not respond to a request for comment.

The PAC raised over $87 million, much of it from several Democratic megadonors. Leaders of the organization were so confident in their fundraising prowess that some organizers told CNBC in May that they were planning to approach billionaire and former presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg for a donation. Records show that Bloomberg did not end up contributing.