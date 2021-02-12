Spotify will let employees work from anywhere after the pandemic

Spotify is the latest tech company to shift to a flexible work model following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The streaming company announced Friday it's adapting a "Work from Anywhere" model, which will allow employees to choose whether they want to be in the office full time, be at home full time or a combination of the two.

The company will also introduce more flexibility around locations, so employees will be able to choose the country and city where they work. Spotify will provide co-working space memberships for employees who choose to work remotely but still want a dedicated workspace.

"As part of our ongoing Dynamic Workplace effort, we're reevaluating our office spaces across the globe for increased sustainability, flexibility, and well-being to ensure that all of our employees, regardless of ability or situation, can work comfortably and efficiently," the company said in a blog post. "The ultimate goal of our new design approach is to ensure that employees have a place where they can focus, collaborate, and create—whether that's at a desk, in a conference room, or in cafe spaces."

An increasing amount of companies are starting to consider remote work as a more permanent option due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Salesforce announced this week it will let employees choose whether they want to come into the office again, saying "the 9-to-5 workday is dead." Twitter and Square are letting employees work from home "forever," while Microsoft said workers will have more flexibility to work from home.

