A vehicle pulls out of a parking space outside an Advance Auto Parts Inc. store in Peoria, Illinois.

Stock are anticipating the economy to come roaring back this year from the pandemic recession. Now it's up to companies to pull it off.

There's a wide range of companies that analysts believe have strong execution and the stocks should be poised to break out as they start firing on all cylinders.

CNBC Pro looked at recent Wall Street research for some of the top stocks to buy right now where analysts talked up the efficient operation of the companies.