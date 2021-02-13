Cathie Wood's Ark Invest was busy in drug stocks this week. A review of what she bought and sold:

Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF is a fan favorite right now and the ETF was busy buying and selling stocks this week.

Ark Invest's flagship fund — Ark Innovation — has raked in about $1.24 billion of inflows in the past seven days, according to FactSet. The ETF is centered around the idea of "disruptive innovation" and managed by CEO Wood, the fund returned 150% in 2020. Ark Innovation — which trades under ticker ARKK — is up about 25% in 2021.

Ark discloses its top holdings every day, including a breakdown of what the ETF bought and sold each trading session. CNBC Pro broke down all the trades.