Dropshipping: How to use Amazon and eBay to become your own boss

Maybe you've seen videos circulating online of people who have quit their corporate jobs to pursue a dream of entrepreneurial success. One of the most popular forms nowadays revolves around a concept in e-commerce known as dropshipping.

Dropshipping is a business model that allows entrepreneurs to sell products to their customers without ever having to stock inventory themselves. In this growing niche, the retailer is a middleman between buyer and supplier.

There are many advantages to this method. According to a dropshipping explainer from e-commerce company Shopify, the model allows entrepreneurs to take more risks on products. Because there is no overhead for storing the product, retailers can experiment with different products and product lines. Retailers are also not tied to a physical location, meaning they can sell products to any market in the world so long as they can find a supplier who can ship to that market.

However, there are also several pitfalls. The barrier to entry is quite low, meaning that anyone with enough money saved up can enter the market, increasing competition and making it harder to stand out. The margins are also low. Because the retailer does not store nor own the product, they have to pay the third party, collecting a fraction of the selling price.

Tom Cormier, or eCom Tom as he is known, is the co-founder of Dropshipping University. Cormier, who graduated with a degree in chemical engineering in 2016, was looking for a way to earn some extra money along with his paycheck. "I was like, I want some money on the side. And I think I always just had the idea that I never wanted to work full time for a job ever."

Cormier's journey into dropshipping started with re-selling old video games and eventually lead to reselling cell phones — until an exchange went south and Cormier was robbed. The experience made Tom reconsider how he would earn extra money.

