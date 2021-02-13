These are the 7 Republicans who voted to convict Trump for attack on U.S. Capitol

Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., attends a campaign event at the Herbert W. Best VFW Post 928 in Folsom, Pa., September 23, 2016. John McCain, R-Ariz., also attend in support of Toomey.

WASHINGTON – In the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, seven Republican senators voted on Saturday to convict the 45th president.

Republican Sens. Richard Burr of North Carolina, Bill Cassidy of Louisana, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania voted to convict Trump alongside 48 Democrats and two senators who are independents.

The Senate acquitted Trump in a 57-43 vote on the charge of inciting insurrection for his role in the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Democrats needed 17 Republicans to join them to convict Trump.

The decision came after House impeachment managers reversed course and dropped a call for witnesses that would have delayed the verdict. The acquittal marks the end of a five-day impeachment trial.

Trump is the first president to be impeached and tried twice.