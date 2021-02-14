CDC director says dropping mask mandates is a mistake as coronavirus spreads

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's appointee to run the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), listens as Biden announces nominees and appointees to serve on his health and coronavirus response teams during a news conference at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, December 8, 2020.

Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said on Sunday that it's too early for states to lift mask-wearing mandates given the high number of daily coronavirus cases and deaths in the U.S.

"We still have 100,000 cases a day. We still have somewhere between 1,500 and 3,500 deaths per day," Walensky said during an interview on CBS's "Face the Nation." "And yet we see some communities relaxing some of their mitigation strategies. We are nowhere out of the woods."

As the spread of the virus in the U.S. slows and the vaccine rollout out quickens, states have started loosening restrictions. Republican governors in Montana and Iowa lifted statewide mask-wearing requirements this month. North Dakota's mask mandate expired in January.

In New York, Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently permitted indoor dining at 25% capacity despite the high risk of contagion in indoor spaces and opened up stadiums and arenas at limited capacity.