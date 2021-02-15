School holidays are particularly challenging for working parents

Presidents' Day is meant to honor our country's greatest leaders. This year, it also represents another day off from school when parents are already stretched to the limit, juggling work and family obligations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Nearly one year since the Covid-19 outbreak began, mothers and fathers who are currently working remotely increasingly are struggling.

Now, roughly half of employed parents with children under age 12 said it has been difficult to handle childcare responsibilities, up from 38% last March, according to a recent report by the Pew Research Center.

"If anything, parents with young children say it's more difficult now than it was in those first crazy few weeks," said Ruth Igielnik, a senior researcher at Pew.

For freelance photographer and writer Mackenzie Ryan, 33, the holidays are her busiest time.

And yet, the Seattle mother of three children, ages 3, 6 and 12, must also manage all of the family responsibilities at home, while her husband is at work.

"Without childcare, a holiday like Presidents' Day becomes unbearable."