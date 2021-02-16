5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

1. Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq set to add to record highs

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. NYSE

2. Bitcoin hits a new high over $50,000

In this photo illustration, a visual representation of the digital Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin is on display in front of the Bitcoin course's graph on February 09, 2021 in Paris, France. Chesnot | Getty Images

Bitcoin reached a new record high Tuesday, going over $50,000 per unit for the first time ever, before paring some of those gains. Major firms announced support for digital currencies last week, starting with Tesla revealing it bought $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin. Mastercard said Thursday it would support certain cryptocurrencies later this year, while BNY Mellon announced the following day it will open up its custody services to digital assets. Bitcoin more than quadrupled in 2020 and it's up over 60% this year.

3. Deep freeze in Texas causes massive energy crunch

Cattle shelters from the cold wind on the side of a pump jack array Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 in Midland, Texas. Eli Hartman. | Odessa American | AP

More than 3.8 million households in Texas were in the dark Tuesday morning, as record low temperatures boosted demand for power for heat that pushed the state's electric grid to its limits. Rolling blackouts, typically seen on 100-degree summer days, were imposed in Texas. The scarcity of power was so great that spot prices of wholesale electricity on the Texas power grid spiked more than 10,000% on Monday.

Natural gas futures jumped more than 6% on Tuesday morning. However, RBC analysts said, "Certain regional natural gas spot prices have shot up 10- to 100-fold in a matter of days."

U.S. oil prices also climbed to a pandemic-high above $60 per barrel as drilling and refineries closed down due to the cold. The frigid weather was part of a massive winter blast that brought snow, sleet and freezing rain to the southern Plains, across parts of the Ohio Valley and the Northeast.

4. Congress to establish a Capitol riot commission

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a news conference with House impeachment managers on the fifth day of the impeachment trial of former U.S. President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, U.S., February 13, 2021. Al Drago | Reuters

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Monday that Congress will establish an independent, 9/11-style commission to look into last month's deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Investigations into the riot were already planned, with Senate hearings scheduled for later this month in the Rules Committee. House impeachment mangers who argued for Donald Trump's conviction of inciting the attack said Sunday they proved their case. Democrats also railed against Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell and other Republicans, saying they were "trying to have it both ways" in finding the former president not guilty while acknowledging he incited the riot.

5. Biden to make first official domestic trips

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with a bipartisan group of governors and mayors on his Covid-19 relief plan, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on February 12, 2021. Mandel Ngan | AFP | Getty Images