Biden administration increases weekly Covid vaccine shipments to states and pharmacies

Workers move boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine as they are prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Kalamazoo, Michigan on December 13, 2020.

The Biden administration is increasing weekly shipments of Covid-19 vaccine doses to states, sending out 13.5 million this week, and doubling the amount going out to retail pharmacies, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday.

As of last week, the administration was sending out 11 million doses to states every week. Overall, Psaki noted, the administration has increased the number of weekly shipments to states by 57% since President Joe Biden was inaugurated last month.

