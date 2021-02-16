China overtakes U.S. as Europe's main trading partner for the first time

LONDON — China dethroned the U.S. to become Europe's top trading partner for the first time last year, data from the European statistics office has shown.

European Union exports to China grew by 2.2% last year and imports rose by 5.6%. In comparison, exports to the U.S. dropped by 8.2% and imports fell by 13.2%. The latest figures, released by Eurostat on Monday, showed that China now has an even bigger role in how European economies perform.

"The reason behind it is clearly the fact that China/Asia is the only region going through a nice v-shaped recovery," Carsten Brzeski, economist at ING Germany, told CNBC on Tuesday.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a disproportionate economic impact all over the world. In fact, China, where the first Covid-19 cases were reported, has not gone through severe social restrictions for a second time as it has been the case in many European nations.