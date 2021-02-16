Payday loans can have interest rates over 600%—here's the typical rate in every U.S. state

Over the last few months, several states have moved to limit payday loan interest rates in an effort to protect consumers from getting in over their heads with these traditionally high-cost loans.

During the November general election, voters in Nebraska overwhelmingly voted to cap payday loan interest rates in the state at 36%. Prior to the ballot initiative's passage, the average interest for a payday loan was 404%, according to the Nebraskans for Responsible Lending coalition.

In January, Illinois' state legislature passed a bill that will also cap rates on consumer loans, including payday and car title, at 36%. The bill is still awaiting Governor J. B. Pritzker's signature, but once signed, it will make Illinois the latest state (plus the District of Columbia) to put a rate cap on payday loans.

Yet these small-dollar loans are available in over half of U.S. states without many restrictions. Typically, consumers simply need to walk into a lender with a valid ID, proof of income and a bank account to get one.

To help consumers put these recent changes into perspective, the Center for Responsible Lending analyzed the average APR for a $300 loan in each state based on a 14-day loan term. Generally, payday lenders levy a "finance charge" for each loan, which includes service fees and interest, so many times consumers don't always know exactly how much interest they're paying.