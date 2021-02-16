Mike Santoli’s market notes: Yields are rising, fund managers are all-in, volatility index ticks up

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange
Source: The New York Stock Exchange
This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics.
Everything is looking better for Covid, the consumer and the economy – and everyone now seems to believe it. Reopening/travel stocks flying, Treasury yields breaking out convincingly, financials following along, energy riding the reflation/deep freeze themes to new 13-month highs.