Mike Santoli’s market notes: Yields are rising, fund managers are all-in, volatility index ticks up

Michael Santoli@michaelsantoli
Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange
Source: The New York Stock Exchange

This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics.

  • Everything is looking better for Covid, the consumer and the economy – and everyone now seems to believe it. Reopening/travel stocks flying, Treasury yields breaking out convincingly, financials following along, energy riding the reflation/deep freeze themes to new 13-month highs.

