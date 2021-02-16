Online gambling is sending sports betting ETFs to record highs

ETF players are doubling down on the online gambling and sports betting arena in 2021. Betting interest has surged throughout the coronavirus pandemic, and a week after Super Bowl LV, related ETFs are enjoying a record run. Right now, there are two primary funds out there that offer core exposure to gambling and sports betting – the Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming (BETZ) and the VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (BJK). Both launched last year and have quickly raced to record highs. BETZ, in particular, has skyrocketed 96% since it launched in early June. VanEck's ETF offers a more traditional mix of casino stocks and gambling names – including Wynn Resorts and Las Vegas Sands – which have taken a hit from travel and leisure troubles. BETZ is a global pure play on digital gaming stocks like online bookmaker PointsBet, Canadian betting firm Score Media, and even a handful of SPACs focused on sports betting technology and data providers.

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (BETZ) Top Holdings (% Weighting) Kindred Group 5.2% PointsBet Holdings 4.8% Penn National Gaming 4.5% DraftKings 4.4% Score Media and Gaming 4.2%

The BETZ fund has grown to accrue more than $350 million in total assets under management in just seven months and has seen inflows of $146 million so far this year. Will Hershey, co-founder and CEO of Roundhill Investments, said the industry has been in hyper-growth mode ever since sports betting became legalized at the federal level in the U.S. in 2018 with the repeal of the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992 (PASPA).

Record bets on Super Bowl weekend

It should come as no surprise that Super Bowl Sunday spurred on an extra dose of hefty betting activity. It's the single biggest betting day of the year for both Las Vegas sportsbooks and online betting shops — and for the world of ETFs, it's no different. The numbers have started rolling in on a state-by-state basis, and current totals show $444 million in regulated wagers were placed on the big game with seven states left to report. That's already smashing last year's total of $300 million and marks a record handle, or amount bet, on any single event. Analysts from PlayUSA expect the final tally to top $500 million in legal Super Bowl bets this year — and that's not including billions more pouring in via black markets and unregulated sports books. U.S. sports betting revenue is forecast to reach $2.5 billion in 2021 and projected to grow to $8 billion by 2025. What's driving the rapid expansion? Hershey cites the ubiquitous shift from brick-and-mortar services to mobile and online as well as a sweeping expansion of legalization across the country.

State-by-state legalization

More and more states are coming online in terms of legal sports betting, such as Tennessee and Virginia, which took its first online sports bet in January. "We expect as the U.S. market matures and more states come online, that's going to shift, and it's going to mean revenues for sports book operators," Hershey said on CNBC's "ETF Edge" last week. "But maybe more importantly, it's going to mean tax dollars for state legislators." Sports betting has been legalized in some form or another in 21 U.S. states now, including New Jersey, Nevada and Pennsylvania, along with Washington, D.C. But some of the biggest states — California, Florida and Texas — have yet to follow suit. Still, Hershey insists we're in the early innings of legalization and expects 10-12 more states will come online this year.

Impetus for legalization