U.S. VC heavyweight Sequoia is shunning London's Mayfair to open a new office in Marylebone

LONDON — Silicon Valley venture capital firm Sequoia is going against the grain with its new London office.

The tech investor, which has profited off the back of early bets in companies like Google and Apple, has shunned London's exclusive Mayfair neighborhood and decided to set up shop in nearby Marylebone — a fashionable corner of west London with Georgian streets and "classy vibes," according to TimeOut. It's also the home of fictional private detective Sherlock Holmes.

"Sequoia has signed a lease on a London office in the Fitzrovia/Marylebone area and it is currently working on the design/fit out," said a spokesperson for the firm. "Once that is done, and of course lockdown permitting, they are very excited to move in."

It currently has a number of desks in a shared office space in Fitzrovia but the new office will be its own dedicated space. It's unclear how long the lease on the new office is.

Many of the city's biggest tech investors are based in Mayfair including SoftBank, Index Ventures, Accel Partners and Atomico.

Sequoia partner Matt Miller was quick to dismiss the glitzy neighborhood, however, when CNBC asked him where the firm was planning to open its new London office in November. "It's definitely not Mayfair," Miller said. "The reason being our goal is to connect with founders."