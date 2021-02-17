Japan stocks poised to dip as investors watch Treasury yields

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Japan were poised to decline at the Wednesday open following an overnight dip for the S&P 500 stateside as investors grew concerned over rising bond yields.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 30,430 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 30,410. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 30,467.75. Japan's trade data for January is expected to be out around 7:50 a.m. HK/SIN on Wednesday.

Shares in Australia were little changed in morning trade, as the S&P/ASX 200 hovered around the flatline.

Markets in mainland China remain closed on Wednesday for the Lunar New Year holidays.