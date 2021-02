John Deere combine harvesters sit on display during the Farm Progress Show in Boone, Iowa, U.S., on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.

Citi warned its clients that a 10% market pullback is growing ever more probable as bond yields hamstring growth names and inflation fears keep equity traders in check.

Citi's chief U.S. equity strategist, Tobias Levkovich, said in a note published Tuesday that leading data indicators suggest an upcoming inflation scare and pointed to rising interest rates on long-term Treasury bonds.