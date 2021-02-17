Civil rights groups are pushing Biden to fulfill promise of ending the death penalty

President Joe Biden is facing increasing pressure from civil rights groups and liberal members of Congress to fulfill his pledge to end the death penalty.

While total abolition of the punishment would require an act of Congress, activists say there are immediate steps that Biden can take to roll back the practice, which was restarted at the federal level under former President Donald Trump. Nearly a month into Biden's term, they are pushing him to take action.

"He has the authority to do a lot to limit this punishment and make it much harder for a future administration," said Kristina Roth, an advocate at Amnesty International USA. "We think it's important during this early period of his administration to remind him what authority he has."

Biden is the first president to openly oppose the death penalty, and has repeatedly said that criminal justice reform is a top priority of his administration.

One of the steps Biden could take unilaterally would be to commute the sentences of the 49 individuals on federal death row. In a letter sent earlier this month, 82 organizations, including many rights groups, pressed the former vice president to do just that.

"As a candidate, you campaigned on a platform centered on strengthening 'America's commitment to justice,' based on the core beliefs that we must eliminate racial, income-based, and other disparities, and create a criminal legal system focused not on cruelty and punishment, but on "redemption and rehabilitation,'" the organizations, led by The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, wrote in the Feb. 9 letter.

"Now, as president, you have the unique ability to begin effectuating these policy goals immediately by using your executive clemency powers to commute the sentences of the individuals on federal death row today," they wrote.

Michael Gwin, a White House spokesman, said in an email on Wednesday that there was "nothing new for us to add at the moment." Gwin pointed to a portion of Biden's campaign platform, still available online, in which he pledged to "work to pass legislation to eliminate the death penalty at the federal level, and incentivize states to follow the federal government's example."

Roth said that civil rights groups and the White House are engaged in "ongoing communication to ensure our calls are being heard."