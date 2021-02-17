Skip Navigation
Biden Covid czar says J&J doesn't have a large inventory of vaccine doses

Berkeley Lovelace Jr.@BerkeleyJr
Johnson & Johnson Coronavirus vaccine illustration
Dado Ruvic | Reuters

Johnson & Johnson hasn't manufactured a lot of doses of its single-shot Covid-19 vaccine ahead of its regulatory clearance expected later this month.

The administration has learned in the last couple of weeks that J&J will only have "a few million" doses ready when the vaccine is likely authorized by the Food and Drug Administration, Jeff Zients, Biden's Covid czar, told reporters Wednesday during a White House news briefing on the pandemic. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.