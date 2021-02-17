Epic Games files antitrust complaint against Apple in the EU

Epic Games announced Wednesday that it has filed an antitrust complaint against Apple with the European Commission, which is the executive arm of the European Union.

In a complaint filed with the commission's directorate-general for competition, the Fortnite developer said that the 30% cut that Apple takes on App Store purchases is anti-competitive.

Epic said that Apple has "not just harmed but completely eliminated competition in app distribution and payment processes," adding that it "uses its control of the iOS ecosystem to benefit itself while blocking competitors."

The European Commission told CNBC it had received the complaint and that it will assess it based on its standard procedures.

Epic launched its own in-app payment system last summer to try to avoid paying the 30% commission that Apple takes from in-app revenues. In response, Apple pulled Fortnite from its App Store and revoked Epic's developer license.

"Epic enabled a feature in its app which was not reviewed or approved by Apple, and they did so with the express intent of violating the App Store guidelines that apply equally to every developer and protect customers," Apple said in a statement shared with CNBC. "Their reckless behavior made pawns of customers, and we look forward to making this clear to the European Commission."

Apple also claimed that its App Store has helped developers turn their ideas into apps, adding that Epic has been one of the most successful developers on the App Store and that it's grown into a multibillion dollar business that reaches millions of iOS customers.