Google Maps now lets you pay for parking without leaving the app

Google on Wednesday announced that Google Maps now lets you pay for parking spots in more than 400 U.S. cities. Maps will also soon let you purchase tickets for 80 transit lines around the world, all without leaving the app.

Google partnered with Passport and ParkMobile on the parking feature, which prompts you to pay after you arrive at your destination. If it's available, all you have to do is tap "pay for parking," enter in your parking space number, confirm your vehicle color and enter in how long you plan to use the spot. You can extend time from the app, too.

It works on Android right now, but Google said the feature will come to iPhone users in the coming weeks.

Google said Android users will also soon be able to buy transit passes from Google Maps. If you're traveling on a transit line that's supported, like New York City's MTA, for example, you'll see a prompt that lets you pay for your fare ahead of time. Then you use your phone and tap the turnstile as you enter a subway.

This is similar to Apple's iPhone, which already has built-in Express Transit options supported by some transit lines. If you set that up in settings, you just have to tap your iPhone to a turnstile and it'll pay your fare with your default credit card.