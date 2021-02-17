Op-ed: It's not often a CEO touches you at your core, but Marriott's Arne Sorenson did just that

Following the news of his death after a nearly two year battle with pancreatic cancer, several current and former Marriott International employees shared how CEO Arne Sorenson lead with his heart.

"I consider Arne's legacy to Marriott and the hospitality industry as immeasurable. Perhaps one of Arne's greatest legacies is his principled and gracious leadership, an 'esprit de corps,' that I feel has been ingrained by Marriott's global associates today and certainly for generations to come, said Gregory Miller, a former longtime Marriott employee and now a lodging analyst at Truist.

Miller added that he was "gutted" when he heard the news.

Sorenson, who turned Marriott into the world's largest hotel chain after acquiring Starwood Hotels & Resorts in a $13 billion deal in 2016, died at the age of 62, the company announced Tuesday.

As a journalist covering the company for several years, Sorenson's warmth was evident.

Sorenson knew everyone's name at a conference. He would take the time to ask you about your family. He never shied away from answering tough questions around hotel workers' rights and politics. He exemplified what many executives try to do but often fail to do: Show compassion.

Unlike other corporate heads who tend to stick to the script, Sorenson didn't hold back in interviews and hardly ever minced words.

In an interview with CNBC in 2018, Sorenson said the U.S.-China trade war and rhetoric from the Trump administration around immigration was resulting in fewer foreign arrivals and issuances of new visas.

Earlier this year, Sorenson was one of the first CEOs to speak out and condemn the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

"I recognize that we have associates who have very different views on the results of this election and the direction of the United States ... but what we can't do it trample the Constitution," he said at the time.

Marriott — located in Bethesda, Maryland right outside Washington, D.C. — quickly followed Sorenson's statement by cutting off political donations to the Republicans that voted against Joe Biden's certification as president. Other companies responded similarly.

At the height of the coronavirus pandemic, when hundreds of Marriott employees were furloughed, Sorenson teared up in an address to employees in mid-March.

"I can tell you that I have never had a more difficult moment than this one," he said at the time. "There is simply nothing worse than telling highly valued associates, people who are the very heart of this company, that their roles are being impacted by events that are completely outside their control."

While competition has only heightened over the last five years, his longstanding friendship with one of his biggest rivals, Hilton CEO Chris Nassetta, was perhaps a great testament to the type of leader Sorenson was. Nassetta said, "I will miss him and the friendship we've built."