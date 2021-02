Hedge fund star Stanley Druckenmiller still has big bets on tech giants but sold one of the industry's biggest names in the fourth quarter, according to securities filing released Tuesday.

Druckenmiller's Duquesne Family Office released its filings as of the end of December, as all hedge funds are required to do quarterly. The release shows that the fund had 12 long positions worth more than $100 million at the end of the year.