This Wall Street veteran is working to bring diversity to corporate America

Dee C. Marshall is working to bring diversity to corporate America.

When Dee C. Marshall worked on Wall Street, she was often the only Black woman in the room.

These days, she is striving towards making corporate America more diverse. After the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer last May, she's seen a definite shift in attitude.

"Before May 25, diversity was dying," said Marshall, who is CEO of Diverse & Engaged, a Newark, New Jersey-based diversity research program that works with Fortune 100 companies.

"We weren't allowed to talk about being Black outside of Black employee resource groups."

Now she sees a renewed commitment to the cause, as evidenced by new job titles popping up such as head of civil rights or chief diversity officer.

"Things are changing, but it is going to take time."

Marshall, who is in her 40s, was raised by a single mother in New Brunswick, New Jersey. She worked right out of high school before going to college and then got her master's degree.

More from Invest in You:

Here's what prominent Black Americans want the next generation to know

President Biden pledges to fix the racial wealth gap. Here are his plans

Black-owned businesses hope this round of PPP won't fail them

She spent her time on Wall Street at various companies, including Merrill Lynch, in training and leadership development. Yet the day after the 9/11 terrorist attack was a defining moment.

"I decided I was going to pursue my purpose in life," Marshall recalled. "I didn't want to go back to business as usual."

She continued to work full-time for the next several years, in order to pay the bills, before being able to strike out on her own with Diverse & Engaged. She's now retained by companies to do their diversity training and leadership development.

Black workers hold just about 3% of executive or senior-level positions in Fortune 500 companies, according to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. There will be just three Black CEOs once Merck CEO Ken Frazier steps down at the end of June. That includes one Black woman, Rosalind Brewer, who will take the helm of Walgreens Boots Alliance in March.

There are two areas that companies need to focus on, Marshall believes.