Watch live: Biden Covid team holds briefing after U.S. increases number of vaccine doses shipped to states

President Joe Biden's Covid-19 response team is holding a news briefing Wednesday on the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 27 million Americans and killed at least 488,100 in a little over a year.

On Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced that the Biden administration was increasing the number of Covid-19 vaccine doses shipped to states weekly, sending out 13.5 million doses this week and doubling the number going to retail pharmacies.

Biden is trying to pick up the pace of vaccinations in the U.S. as quickly as possible. Roughly 39.7 million out of some 331 million Americans have received at least their first dose of Pfizer's or Moderna's two-dose vaccines, according to data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And 15 million of those people have already gotten their second shot.

