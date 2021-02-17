What to watch today: Stocks set for a lower open after Dow closes at another record

BY THE NUMBERS

Tribune Publishing (TPCO) will be taken private by hedge fund Alden Global for $17.25 per share in cash. Alden already had a 32 percent stake in the publisher of the Chicago Tribune, New York Daily News and Baltimore Sun newspapers. Morningstar (MORN) was sued by the Securities and Exchange Commission for allegedly violating securities laws in its commercial mortgage-backed securities ratings. The financial information provider said it had complied with all regulations and that it had stopped using the method in question in 2018. Jana Partners increased its stake in Treehouse Foods (THS) to 7.3 percent and is pushing the packaged food company to explore options including a possible sale. In its quarterly 13-F filing, Jana also disclosed a new stake in medical lab operator LabCorp (LH). La-Z-Boy (LZB) shares are falling after the furniture maker announced that CEO Kurt Darrow would retire on April 25, to be replaced by CFO Melinda Whittington. La-Z-Boy also reported a drop in quarterly profit on higher costs due to COVID-19 related supply chain disruptions. Cedar Fair (FUN) reported a fourth quarter loss of $105.5 million compared to a $2.78 billion profit a year earlier, as the pandemic continued to impact attendance at the amusement park operator's properties.

