Bill Gates: This is what you — yes, you — can do to help prevent a climate change disaster

If humanity can successfully mitigate climate change, "[i]t'll be the most amazing thing mankind has ever done," according to Bill Gates.

It will take an "all-out effort, you know, like a world war, but it's us against greenhouse gases," Gates told Anderson Cooper on Sunday's "60 Minutes" episode.

Gates is relentlessly optimistic. "There are days when it looks very hard. If people think it's easy, they're wrong. If people think it's impossible they're wrong," he said.

"It can seem overwhelming."

If combating climate change is overwhelming to billionaire philanthropist Gates, it certainly is so to the average person. But according to Gates, it's important to remember that every preson can help.

"It's easy to feel powerless in the face of a problem as big as climate change," Gates writes in his new book, "How to Avoid a Climate Disaster." "But you're not powerless. And you don't have to be a politician or a philanthropist to make a difference. You have influence as a citizen, a consumer and an employee or employer."

Here's what you can do to combat climate change, according to Gates.