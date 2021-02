The Wall Street sign is seen outside The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, February 16, 2021.

With the broader stock market struggling to stay near its record highs, some stocks are trading well above their fair value, according to Wall Street analysts.

There are 13 stocks in the S&P 500 that were trading at least 10% above their average analyst 12-month price target on Thursday, according to FactSet. If the stock market goes into a correction, these names could lead the slide.