Barclays reports 38% slide in net profit for 2020, resumes dividend payouts

Barclays on Thursday reported a full-year profit of £1.53 billion ($2.11 billion) for 2020, down 38% from 2019 but outstripping analyst expectations.

The British lender posted a fourth-quarter net profit attributable to shareholders of £220 million, despite the U.K. navigating fresh nationwide lockdown measures amid a resurgence of Covid-19.

Strong performance in the corporate and investment bank, which saw full-year income increase 22% to £12.5 billion, offset a sharp incline in impairment charges as a result of the deteriorating economic outlook brought about by the pandemic.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected a fourth-quarter net loss of £44.88 million to bring about a full-year net profit of £1.22 billion.

Barclays CEO Jes Staley told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Thursday that there would be pent up demand in the U.K. economy to unlock later in the year.

"The U.K. consumer in the face of the pandemic has clearly significantly dropped spending, but by the same token, has invested in strengthening the individuals' balance sheets, notably by growing their deposits, and we feel that on our balance sheet," Staley said.

"You do have to believe that once the pandemic is behind us, those deposits represent pent up spending, and we will see that in economic activity hopefully in the second half of this year."

The final earnings report of 2020 followed a surprisingly strong third quarter in which the bank recorded a £611 million net profit.

Full-year profit in the previous year came in at £2.46 billion with a 2019 fourth-quarter profit of £681 million.

Other highlights: