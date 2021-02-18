Bitcoin at $1 million? Some analysts are bullish but others warn of risks ahead

In this photo illustration, visual representations of the digital cryptocurrency, Bitcoin are arranged on January 4, 2021 in Katwijk, Netherlands. Yuriko Nakao | Getty Images

GUANGZHOU, China — Bitcoin could rise to $1 million over the long term to become a reserve currency for the world, according to one asset manager. But JPMorgan warned of risks ahead as the cryptocurrency continues to rally. Anthony Pompliano, co-founder and partner at Morgan Creek Digital Assets, said bitcoin could hit $500,000 by the end of the decade. It could eventually reach $1 million per coin, he added, without giving a timeline. "I think that bitcoin will eventually rise to become the global reserve currency. I think bitcoin will eventually be much much larger than the gold market cap," he said during the latest episode of CNBC's "Beyond the Valley" podcast.

Bitcoin has surged over the last few months and surpassed $50,000 for the first time this week.

Why is bitcoin rallying?

The bitcoin bull's prediction that bitcoin could hit $1 million is based on a few factors including the scarcity of the cryptocurrency which has a cap of 21 million coins, as well as the decentralized nature of the technology. There is no central authority like a central bank that controls bitcoin. Instead, the so-called bitcoin network is made up of miners who process transactions. These miners operate a vast array of specialized computers required to carry out the bitcoin mining process. As there are many different miners, no single entity can control the network. And because the computers they use are often very powerful machines, bitcoin proponents claim the network is one of the strongest computer networks in the world.

"As more and more people come into the market, there is more liquidity. As there is more liquidity, there is more utility. As there's more utility, there's more stability in the price … you get kind of this evolution," Pompliano said. "If you think about that internet economy, there is no native currency … (bitcoin) will eventually take that seat at the kingdom of being that global reserve currency of the internet generation."

JPMorgan's long-term price target for bitcoin