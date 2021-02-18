Mark Cuban is bullish on NFTs, and they're about to go more mainstream with an auction at Christie's

Christie's will auction an NFT-based work of art called "Everydays: The First 5000 Days" by Mike Winkelmann, also known as Beeple, starting on February 25 and ending March 11.

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are getting lots of buzz in the crypto community, with notable investors like Mark Cuban and Chamath Palihapitiya bullish on their growth. And now, the use of NFTs just got a bit more mainstream: Christie's announced that it will become the first major auction house to sell a fully digital, NFT-based artwork.

What's an NFT?

NFTs are unique cryptocurrency tokens used to represent assets. In this case, the asset is a digital work of art. NFTs can be bought and sold, but since they run on blockchain (a decentralized digital ledger that documents transactions), ownership and validity of the asset they represent can be tracked. So when an artist puts up for sale an NFT-based artwork, the buyer would purchase a unique token that represents the asset (the artwork) and can then prove authenticity and ownership of the digital art through blockchain.

The Christie's auction

Christie's will auction an NFT-based work of art called "Everydays: The First 5000 Days" by Mike Winkelmann, also known as Beeple. The auction starts on Feb. 25 and ends March 11. The work is a digital collage of 5,000 futuristic images that Winkelmann, 39, made — one image every single day for 5,000 days — starting on May 1, 2007 through January 7, 2021.

