Credit Suisse swings to fourth-quarter loss, weighed down by provisions for a U.S. legal dispute

LONDON — Credit Suisse swung to a better-than-expected loss in the fourth quarter of 2020, on the back of higher provisions for legal disputes.

The Swiss bank reported Thursday a net loss of 353 million Swiss francs ($392.8 million) for the fourth quarter of 2020. This was better than market expectations. According to Refinitiv, analysts had forecast a net loss of 558.5 million Swiss francs for the quarter and a net income of 2.8 billion Swiss francs for the year. Credit Suisse ended 2020 with a net income of 2.7 billion Swiss francs.

The Swiss bank had notified the markets in January that it would be sinking to a higher-than-expected loss in the final quarter of 2020 after setting aside $850 million for a legal dispute over property debt in the United States. Credit Suisse then agreed to a $600 million settlement last week.

Thomas Gottstein, chief executive officer of Credit Suisse, said a in a statement: "Despite a challenging environment for societies and economies in 2020, we saw a strong underlying performance across Wealth Management and Investment Banking, while addressing historic issues."

Other highlights for the quarter:

CET 1 ratio, a measure of bank solvency, reached 12.9% from 12.7% a year ago.

Revenues stood at 5.2 billion Swiss francs, from 6.2 billion Swiss francs a year ago.

Total operating expenses were 5.2 billion Swiss francs, versus 4.8 billion at the end of 2019.

The bank's wealth management division saw revenues down by 24% year-on-year in the fourth quarter. Global Investment Banking, on the other hand, reported a 19% year-on-year jump in revenues.