No 2. cryptocurrency ethereum soars to record high as Bitcoin rally continues

Ether, the world's second-largest digital currency, hit a record high on Thursday, driven up by the continuing rally in bitcoin.

The price of ether hit $1,918.52 during morning trade in Asia but has since pared some gains, according to CoinDesk data. It was trading at $1,883.58 at 12.14 p.m. Singapore time, up around 8%.

Ether has seen a year-to-date price rise of 160% compared to bitcoin's 78% surge in the same period.

But it is the rally in bitcoin — which surpassed $52,000 for the first time on Wednesday — that's helping to push up ether as well.

"The ether slingshot is in motion, with the number 2 coin looking cheap and posed to surge relative to bitcoin's $52k level," Jehan Chu, co-founder of cryptocurrency focused venture capital and trading firm Kenetic Capital, told CNBC.