Counterfeit N95 masks are flooding the market — here's how to tell if yours is fake

More than 11 million counterfeit 3M N95 masks have been seized by the Department of Homeland Security in recent weeks.

The recently confiscated masks were were headed for frontline healthcare workers who rely on N95 respirators to protect them from getting infected with and transmitting the coronavirus when interacting with Covid patients.

While the Centers for Disease Control still recommends reserving N95 masks for frontline healthcare workers and medical first responders, at this point, much of the general public are buying N95 masks for personal use. N95 masks create a seal that filters 95% of airborne particles when properly fitted.

With so many counterfeit N95 masks on the market, inadvertently using them could give healthcare workers and the public a dangerous false sense of security.

Here's how to tell if your N95 respirator is fake: