Mike Santoli’s market notes: Markets test dip-buyers, Walmart’s weakness, yields trend up

Michael Santoli@michaelsantoli
Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange
Source: The New York Stock Exchange

This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics.

  • The market keeps testing the dip-buyers' resolve. Five of the past six sessions, a morning drop to or near the 3,900 area on the S&P 500 found bidders, though today only tentatively. There's always the question of whether this is using up crucial buying fuel or proving the market's sturdiness. Could be both in varying degrees. The tape continues to display a mix of resilience and fatigue.

