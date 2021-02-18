Stock market live updates: Futures drift lower, jobless claims ahead, GameStop mania hearing

LIVE UPDATES
This is a markets live blog for CNBC PRO subscribers that will be updated throughout the day.
Futures pointed to modest losses at the opening of regular trading Thursday morning in New York. Big tech favorites including Apple and Tesla appeared set for more losses as investors take profits. Eyes will be on Capitol Hill around noon, when lawmakers are set to grill the CEOs of firms involved in the GameStop short squeeze, including Robinhood, Reddit and Citadel. For more real time news and analysis, read below.