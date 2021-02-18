JD Power says Lexus is most dependable auto brand, ranks Tesla 30th out of 33

The three most dependable auto brands in the U.S. are now Lexus, Porsche and Kia, according to a new J.D. Power study. The three least dependable are Jaguar, Alfa Romeo and Land Rover.

Tesla, which was profiled for the first time in this year's vehicle dependability study, came in 30th out of 33 automakers. It landed one place behind Chrysler and one ahead of Jaguar.

J.D. Power studies serve as an industry benchmark, and its results can drive sales and impact insurance premiums for owners. The 2021 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study analyzed responses from 33,251 verified owners of 2018 model-year vehicles sold in the U.S. The study assessed around 150 different models including cars, trucks and SUVs.

Tesla's ranking in the 32-year-old annual study this year is considered unofficial, said Dave Sargent, J.D. Power's vice president of automotive quality. That's because Elon Musk's electric vehicle venture doesn't grant J.D. Power permission to survey its owners in 15 states that require this.

One of the excluded states is California, Tesla's home base and a massive market for the company. However, the J.D. Power study included 756 Tesla respondents from 35 different states including major markets with comparably warm weather like Florida and Texas.

While Tesla rated unofficially low on the dependability survey, it unofficially topped J.D. Power's 2020 APEAL survey, which rates vehicle brands by owners' emotional attachment and level of excitement with their new vehicles.