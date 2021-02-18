Texas grid failure ignites feud over Republican oversight of the energy industry

Residents line up in their vehicles to enter a warming center and shelter after record-breaking winter temperatures, as local media reports most residents are without electricity, in Galveston, Texas, February 17, 2021.

The Texas grid failure that's left millions struggling without power in freezing conditions has ignited a feud between Democrats and the GOP over Republicans' decades-long oversight of the energy industry and prompted calls for a system more resilient to extreme weather conditions.

Texas has avoided federal regulation by establishing its own power grid that's nearly cut off from the rest of the country — an isolated system that conservatives in power have long praised.

But the system collapsed this week from a surge in energy demand coupled with frozen utility plants during a brutal winter storm, which then increased energy prices and triggered the state's worst blackouts in decades.

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-TX, blamed Texas Republican leaders for prioritizing "stupid culture wars," like efforts to make Texas a gun "sanctuary state," rather than protecting residents from extreme weather events made worse by climate change.

"So much of this was avoidable," O'Rourke said this week on an interview with MSNBC. "Going back to the deregulation of our electricity grid in Texas, which has created an incentive to actually not weatherize or protect against these events."

"The energy capital of North America cannot provide enough energy to warm and power people's homes," O'Rourke continued. "We are nearing a failed state in Texas. And it has nothing to do with God or natural disasters. It has everything to do with those in positions of public trust who have failed us."