UK PM Boris Johnson to call on G-7 support for 100-day target to develop new vaccines

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a media briefing on coronavirus (COVID-19) at Downing Street on January 15, 2021 in London, England.

LONDON — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will call on leaders of the world's largest economies to support efforts to speed up the development of new vaccines.

Johnson, who will chair a virtual meeting with leaders of the G-7 on Friday, is expected to outline an ambition to cut the time to develop new vaccines by two-thirds to 100 days.

A Downing Street statement said the development of a coronavirus vaccine in around 300 days was a "huge and unprecedented global achievement."

"By reducing the time to develop new vaccines for emerging diseases even further, we may be able to prevent the catastrophic health, economic and social repercussions seen in this crisis," the government said.

The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations first proposed this 100-day goal earlier this year.

"The development of viable coronavirus vaccines offers the tantalising prospect of a return to normality, but we must not rest on our laurels," Johnson said ahead of the meeting.

"As leaders of the G7 we must say today: never again," he added, urging the coalition of leaders to harness "collective ingenuity" to ensure there are the "vaccines, treatments and tests to be battle-ready for future health threats."