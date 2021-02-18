Vaccinated or not, many workers want to remain remote

As vaccine distribution slowly gains steam, employers are starting to plan a return to normal — and the office — just as many workers are settling in at home.

Vaccinated or not, more than half of employees said that, given the option, they would want to keep working from home even after the pandemic abates, according to a survey by the Pew Research Center.

"Far fewer people will want to return to the office five days a week," said Michael Schmidt, a labor and employment attorney at Cozen O'Connor in New York. "The million-dollar question is how many days fewer than five will be required?"

That could largely hinge on the nature of the job, Schmidt said, such as whether employees interact with clients on a regular basis or collaborate on a team rather than work independently.

Already, there is a lot of discussion about who will be required to return to the office and when, said Carol Goodman, chair of the employment practice at New York-based law firm Herrick, Feinstein.

"I'm hearing it from both sides," she said. But, "until vaccines are available to everybody, it's very hard to require people to come back."