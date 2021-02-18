Watch NASA attempt to land rover Perseverance on Mars

[The livestream is scheduled to begin at 2:15 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see the player above]

NASA is hours away from its most ambitious Mars mission yet, with the U.S. space agency set to attempt to land rover Perseverance after a more than six month trip to the red planet.

Perseverance, built by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California, is the fifth and most technologically advanced rover that the agency hopes to operate for nearly two years on the Martian surface. The rover and its spacecraft are packed with two dozen cameras to capture its expedition, with the robot packed full of scientific instruments to measure the planet's geology – and hopefully collect samples that NASA aims to one day return to Earth.

"Mars captivates our imagination and has been part of our dreams for many decades, and Perseverance balances on the long history of systematic science driven exploration of Mars," Dr. Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA's associate administrator of the science mission directorate, said in a briefing ahead of the landing.

The rover is scheduled to touch down on the surface at about 3:55 p.m. ET.

Perseverance has traveled 293 million miles to reach Mars since launching on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket on July 30. The rover is about the size of a small car, weighing about one ton in total and is 10 feet long by nine feet wide by seven feet tall. It has a robotic arm that reaches about 7 feet long, the end of which has a robotic "hand" that has a camera, chemical analyzer, and a rock drill.

"We want to land on Mars ... and we'll do so with cameras on, so the entire world is inspired with us," Zurbuchen said.

The landing will feature what NASA engineers call the "seven minutes of terror." That's the time it takes to enter the Martian atmosphere and descend to the surface, and it's named as such because it takes 11 minutes for any communication to travel from the rover back to Earth – meaning the time delay requires the spacecraft and rover perform the landing autonomously.