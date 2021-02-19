Commodity prices have been trending higher — but how long the rally lasts depends on China

SINGAPORE — Commodity prices are going up but whether that continues for an extended period of time — known as a supercycle — depends on China, an economist said Thursday.

The last supercycle happened in the mid-2000s before the global financial crisis and peaked in 2008 as China grew to become a commodity powerhouse.

Prices for commodities like oil and base metals have rebounded strongly from last October on the back of positive news about Covid-19 vaccine trials, Vivek Dhar, a mining and energy economist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said on CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia."

"Now, the question that we're talking about, in terms of supercycle or not, in our view, it still lies in the hands of China," he said.

"China accounts for about 50% to 60% of commodity demand in the mining space. So, if we're going to be talking supercycles, I'd say what is China going to do in 2021 is going to be the key question," Dhar said.

He explained that the rise in commodity prices started on the back of Beijing committing stimulus toward infrastructure in 2020. Whether that momentum carries on into 2021 remains unknown.

"This idea of a supercycle — there's definitely a case that can be made for it — but in our view, really, China holds the cards. Until we see policy support — and the next five-year plan really prioritizes the commodity-intensive sectors as opposed to service sectors or consumption sectors — we're just not believers right now of that supercycle story," Dhar said.

That stands in contrast to investment banks JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs which are bullish about an impending commodity supercycle.

As of Thursday, base metals traded higher on the London Metal Exchange, with copper up 2.57% at $8,606 a tonne, aluminum up 1.23% at $2,141 and zinc higher by 2.17% at $2,877.