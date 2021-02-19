Japan stocks set to open lower following overnight declines on Wall Street

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Japan were set to open lower on Friday following overnight declines for the major indexes on Wall Street.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 30,130 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 30,070. That compared against the NIkkei 225's last close at 30,236.09.

Stocks in Australia slipped in morning trade as the S&P/ASX 200 declined about 0.47%.

In economic developments, Australia's preliminary retail sales data for January is set to be out at around 8:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Friday.