Japan stocks set to open lower following overnight declines on Wall Street

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Japan were set to open lower on Friday following overnight declines for the major indexes on Wall Street.
Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 30,130 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 30,070. That compared against the NIkkei 225's last close at 30,236.09.
Stocks in Australia slipped in morning trade as the S&P/ASX 200 declined about 0.47%.
In economic developments, Australia's preliminary retail sales data for January is set to be out at around 8:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Friday.
Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 119.68 points to close at 31,493.34. The S&P 500 declined 0.44% to finish its trading day at 3,913.97 while the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.72% to about 13,865.36.
The declines stateside came after first-time filings for jobless claims totaled 861,000 last week, the highest in a month and above the Dow Jones estimate of 773,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 90.554 as it eased off from levels above 90.9 seen earlier in the week.
The Japanese yen traded at 105.65 per dollar, stronger than levels above 106 against the greenback seen earlier this week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7772, having swung from around $0.78 to below $0.774 so far this week.
— CNBC's Jeff Cox contributed to this report.