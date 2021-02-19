Defense secretary calls for an immediate reduction in violence in Afghanistan as troop withdrawal deadline looms

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks to Defense Department personnel during a visit by U.S. President Joe Biden at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, February 10, 2021.

WASHINGTON – Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told reporters at the Pentagon on Friday that the Biden administration had not yet decided whether the United States would withdraw its troops by the May 1 deadline.

Last February the United States brokered a deal with the Taliban that would usher in a permanent cease-fire and reduced further the U.S. military's footprint from approximately 13,000 troops to 8,600 by mid-July last year.

By May 2021, all foreign forces would leave the war-weary country, according to the deal. There are about 2,500 U.S. troops currently in the country.

"I urge all parties to choose the path towards peace. The violence must decrease, now," Austin said, in his first press briefing with reporters.

"I told our allies that no matter what the outcome of our review, the United States will not undertake a hasty or disorderly withdrawal from Afghanistan," he said referring to this week's virtual NATO meetings.

"There will be no surprises. We will consult each other, consult together and decide together and act together," Austin said of the NATO-led mission.

A day prior, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance will continue to assess the situation on the ground in Afghanistan. NATO joined the international security effort in Afghanistan in 2003 and currently has more than 7,000 troops in the country.

"Our aim is to make sure that we have a lasting political agreement that can make it possible for us to leave in a way that doesn't undermine our main goal and that is to prevent Afghanistan from becoming once again a safe haven [for terrorists]," Stoltenberg said.

"The majority of the troops are from European allies and partner countries. We will do what is necessary to make sure that our troops are secure," he said when asked if the alliance was prepared for violence if the agreement with the Taliban is broken.