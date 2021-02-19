Why copper may be due for a pullback after a nearly nine-year high

"Dr. Copper" may have a good prognosis for the global economic recovery.

The commodity earlier this week rose to its highest level since April 2012. Its price is often seen as a barometer for the economy, given copper's use in supply chains across manufacturing and production.

But after a 22% rally in three months, it may need a breather, strategist Matt Maley told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Thursday.

"On a short-term basis, you want to let them come to you," Miller Tabak's chief market strategist said. "It's had this huge rally, and it's getting quite overbought on a near-term basis."

Maley pointed to its relative strength index, a measurement of how overbought or oversold an asset has become. On a weekly basis, copper's RSI has moved above 70, which typically indicates overbought conditions.

"I think, therefore, it's getting ripe for a pullback, which would be normal and healthy," said Maley. "Another concern is the dollar, which is a very crowded trade on the short side. If that rallies at all here in the near term, that could be another excuse for commodities to come in."

Maley added that this was not a bearish call. He turned bullish on commodities over the summer and believes in the broader turnaround in the space.

"Love them long term and I think any pullback will provide a great buying opportunity. Near term, you don't want to be too aggressive here," he said.