How to support Asian American colleagues amid the recent wave of anti-Asian violence

18-year-old Natalie Choi, right, embraces younger brother Aidan, 16, while attending a "Love our People: Heal our Communities" rally at Civic Center Plaza in condemnation of the recent increase in violence towards the Asian American community around the Bay Area in San Francisco, California Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.

Confronting the trauma of anti-Asian violence

One reason why more people aren't speaking up on the news, whether they're Asian American or not, may be due to a continued erasure of AAPI discrimination in the U.S. through what's known as the model minority myth, which holds the economic advancement of some Asian American individuals as a measure that AAPIs as a whole don't experience racism. "Part of the myth is that we stay quiet, we're apolitical, that issues we're experiencing are not valid or are not attached to our race," Kim says. "There's a continual investment in upholding this myth, and we need to question who benefits from it, because it's not us or other marginalized people." Whether related to perceived cultural norms or otherwise, some Asian Americans may feel the need to power through the normal routines of their day despite the many challenges of living through a pandemic, and on top of increased violence targeted toward people who look like them and their families. To Asian Americans feeling this way, Kim says, "I really hope people are able to take the space and time they need to process what they're feeling, and to not minimize or invalidate that for themselves. "My wish for them is to be able to create space to grieve and process trauma," she continues, "and do that in community so they're not alone — if they can to reach out to people, even if it's coworkers, friends, on social media or getting involved with grassroots organizations — be in community with other people who understand your pain." Tran adds that Asian Americans concerned about the news and how it's impacting them should check in with themselves first: "Sometimes there are days I feel like this can power me through the work I do, because I do work on equity and racial justice. And sometimes I just want some space around it and to take a day off. You have to be your own judge when it comes to stuff like that." If your workplace has practices around taking time for yourself, like mental health days or flexibility to extend deadlines or rearrange meetings, consider using those resources. If you feel taking time to prioritize your wellbeing could impact your job performance, you may want to bring that up with a manager. Doing this may feel uncomfortable, so Tran suggests connecting your needs to your organization's commitments to values like equity and belonging. "This is something that explicitly creates diversity and inclusion — if there's space for employees to say, 'Hey, it's Lunar New Year, and there's an uptick in increased anti-Asian violence, and I'm not doing well,'" Tran says. "Organizations should be able to provide that space."

What colleagues can do to support their AAPI peers

Non-Asian American friends and colleagues can show support by checking in with AAPI peers, showing they're aware of the news, demonstrating care for their wellbeing and offering specific forms of help. Asking someone an open-ended question — "how are you feeling?" or "is there anything I can do for you?" — can create an emotional burden for the recipient in their response. Instead, as a coworker, you might acknowledge that the news is distressing, and then offer to take a meeting off their plate, extend a deadline or pitch in on a project, Tran says. Let the person impacted dictate how they want to do their work, she adds, and at the same time be explicit in your offer of support based on what they need.

What leaders can do

The simplest thing managers and organizational leaders can do for their Asian American employees is to use their privilege to acknowledge the recent news of anti-Asian violence, and give space for impacted individuals to process, grieve and heal. Given the current crisis, Kim says, "I think that's an important space that people are craving right now, a sense of community and being seen, and not being gaslighted for feeling traumatized or reacting to the trauma we're seeing unfold." With that said, both Tran and Kim stress the need to turn to people knowledgeable about the experience of being Asian in America — and the ongoing history of activism within the AAPI community — to facilitate a discussion in a productive way. This may mean hiring and bringing in outside resources. "In talking to other diversity, equity and inclusion leaders," Kim says, "what I'm noticing is a vast majority don't know how to talk about issues around Asians of America in a nuanced and complex way. There's such a lack of existing knowledge and practice around how we talk about this." She adds that unless leaders have been active in studying the history of and being involved in conversations about the Asian experience in America, "most people end up focusing on race as a very Black and white issue." Tran adds that, if you lead a workplace that rarely discusses racial discrimination, especially as it relates to anti-Asian racism, to give advance notice that you're hoping to open a forum for that discussion, and to also bring in the right resources to facilitate it.

How workplaces can address anti-Asian discrimination

Workplaces can also use this time to examine how anti-Asian discrimination in the U.S., which dates back to the 1800s, permeates in the modern workforce, such as in hiring (AAPIs are overrepresented in low-wage service work), pay inequities (AAPIs have the highest income inequality of any racial or ethnic group) and promotions practices (white-collar AAPIs are the least likely demographic to be promoted into leadership). Indeed, a company's offerings — from pay and paid leave, to health coverage and even office geography — can impact workers' financial security beyond the workplace, particularly for marginalized individuals. "Things provided by the workplace are so interconnected with our identities," Kim says, "it would be a gross misunderstanding if companies think they have no place or a responsibility to have these conversations. "Anything concerning marginalization has a place to be discussed in the workplace, because the workplace repeats all the same patterns we see in society at large," she adds.

What everyone can do to be an ally