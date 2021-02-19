Uber awaits crucial UK Supreme Court ruling which could jeopardize its business model

A person using the Uber app in London. Peter Summers | Getty Images

LONDON — Uber's troubles in the U.K. aren't over, despite winning back its license to operate London. The ride-hailing firm is awaiting a major ruling from the country's top court on whether its drivers should be classified as workers rather than independent contractors. It's a case that echoes Uber's fight with Californian regulators over the employment rights of its drivers last year. A loss for the firm could jeopardize its business model and have broader ramifications for the so-called gig economy. Here's what you need to know.

How did we get here?

It all started with a U.K. employment tribunal ruling in 2016. The tribunal ruled in favor of a group of Uber drivers, led by Yaseen Aslam and James Farrar, who claimed they were workers employed by Uber and therefore entitled to rights such as a minimum wage, holiday pay and rest breaks.

Uber insists that its drivers are self-employed, a classification which grants them minimal protections. It doesn't want them to be treated as workers as this would reduce the flexible working arrangement its service has become known for and result in higher costs for the firm. The company lost each appeal against the original employment tribunal decision in Britain's lower courts, and so it has appealed to the Supreme Court as a final resort. Uber says it's improved over time with respect to the treatment of its drivers, introducing benefits like insurance to cover illness or injury and maternity and paternity payments. But lawyers representing the drivers say the firm has an employer-employee relationship with drivers and should therefore pay them a minimum wage. Uber isn't the only ride-hailing platform to take issue with reclassifying its drivers as workers. Free Now, a taxi app joint-owned by Daimler and BMW, said most of its drivers use multiple services and "enjoy the flexibility that comes with this." "This by its very nature would make it very challenging and not necessarily beneficial to them to change their status from contractors to workers or employees," a spokesperson for Free Now told CNBC. The Supreme Court will make its verdict on Friday at around 9:45 a.m. London time. The judgment will be broadcast live on the court's website.

Why it matters

Friday's ruling could have huge long-term consequences for Uber and the U.K.'s gig economy, which has an estimated workforce of 5.5 million people. For Uber, a loss would mean the firm would have to go back to the U.K. employment tribunal to determine compensation for drivers.