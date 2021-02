A driver uses the Uber app to drop off a passenger in London.

LONDON — Uber lost a crucial legal fight in the U.K. on Friday, as the country's Supreme Court upheld a ruling that its drivers should be classified as workers rather than independent contractors.

The verdict concludes an almost five-year legal battle between Uber and a group of former drivers who claim they were workers entitled to employment rights like a minimum wage, holiday pay and rest breaks.

