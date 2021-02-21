White House expects to finish shipping millions of Covid vaccines this week delayed by winter storm

WASHINGTON – The White House said Sunday that it expects to catch up this week on coronavirus vaccine distribution after a sweeping winter storm disrupted the administration's colossal logistics.

"We knew we can't control mother nature, no one can, but we can certainly contingency plan. What our team has been doing and preparing to do is engage with and work with the Postal Service, work with FedEx and others to get those doses out to vaccination centers and to communities as quickly as they can handle them," explained White House press secretary Jen Psaki on ABC's "This Week" program.

"We expect to rapidly catch up this week, fill that backlog, make sure they're out to communities and also meet our deadlines and our timelines of the doses that are due to go out this upcoming week," Psaki said.

Psaki added that the administration managed to deliver 2 million of the 6 million vaccines that were delayed.

Over the weekend, President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration for Texas as millions across the "Lone Star State" deal with the fallout of severe winter storms. Psaki said that the president plans to visit Texas soon.

"He is also very mindful of the fact that it's not a light footprint for a president to travel to a disaster area. He does not want to take away resources or attention. And we're going to do that at an appropriate time in coordination with people on the ground," Psaki said, adding "could be as soon as this week."