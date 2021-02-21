During Covid, some working mothers find a silver lining: more time with their children

By almost every measure, the coronavirus crisis has been devastating for working women.

More women work on the front lines and are at a greater risk of contracting Covid-19, putting themselves and their families in jeopardy.

They have reported increased anxiety and stress as a direct result of new work routines and concerns about job security.

At the same time, they have borne the brunt of job losses or had to reduce their hours or take a leave from work in order to take on additional duties at home.

More from Personal Finance:

School holidays are particularly challenging for working parents

A return to the office may be coming as vaccinations increase

Pandemic pushes millions from the labor force

As women, particularly mothers, exit the workforce, they are also leaving leadership positions and creating a vacancy in representation that had been the result of slow progress over decades.

But for the privileged few who can telecommute, the past year has also offered a rare opportunity to spend more time with their children.

And, it has opened the door to a new work dynamic that could benefit mothers struggling to maintain career and family responsibilities even before the pandemic.